The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to trade center Jakob Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Khem Birch, a 2024 first-round pick and two future second-round picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Details regarding any protections on the first-round pick are forthcoming.

Poeltl was putting together a strong season down in San Antonio on the rebuilding Spurs and was one of the most-discussed players heading into the deadline. A number of teams were reportedly interested, but none more so than the Raptors, who included a first-round pick to get the deal done. Poeltl spent the first two seasons of his career with the Raptors before he was sent to the Spurs in the Kawhi Leonard trade.

In 45 games as a starter for the Spurs this season, Poeltl averaged 12.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting 62.3 percent from the field. He has once again struggled from the free throw line, making just 59.2 percent of his attempts -- a potential liability come playoff time if the Raptors can sneak in via the play-in tournament. But that's a matter for another day; the most important note here is that the undersized Raptors have finally added a reliable big man who will give them a much-needed presence in the paint.

CBS Sports will continue updating this story.