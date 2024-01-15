San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has committed to participate in the Skills Challenge at 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, according to Shams Charania. This year's All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 16-18 in Indianapolis with the Skills Challenge kicking off All-Star Saturday Night on Feb. 17.

Wembanyama was one of the best prospects to ever enter the league and has lived up to the billing with a phenomenal start to his rookie season. He's averaging 19.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and a league-leading 3.1 blocks per game, and is first among all rookies in all three categories. And that's despite being on a minutes restriction for the last month as the result of a freak ankle injury that occurred when he stepped on a ball boy's foot prior to a game against the Dallas Mavericks.

In a win over the Pistons on Jan. 10, Wembanyama recorded the second-fastest triple-double in NBA history when he put up 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in just 21 minutes. Back on Dec. 8, he became the youngest player ever with a 20-20 game when he finished with 21 points and 20 rebounds against the Bulls. He has eight games with at least five blocks, which is already tied for the 12th-most such games in a season this decade.

You could go on and on with the accolades. The point is, Wembanyama is having an incredible debut season and would be the runaway Rookie of the Year if it wasn't for Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren. (Who, it must be said, is playing in a far better situation.)

Wembanyama may even have a case to make the All-Star Game as a reserve, but even if he doesn't he'll be on his way to Indianapolis. In addition to the Skills Challenge -- which has been a team event for the past two seasons -- on All-Star Saturday Night, he's a shoe-in for the Rising Stars Challenge on that Friday.