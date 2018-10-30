Spurs to retire Manu Ginobili's No. 20 jersey in March 28 ceremony during game with Cavaliers

The Spurs aren't wasting any time honoring franchise great Manu Ginobili, who retired during the offseason. The team announced it will be retiring Ginobili's No. 20 jersey during a March 28 ceremony when the Spurs host the visiting Cavaliers.

Ginobili, one of the best sixth men to ever play the game, helped lead the Spurs to four NBA championships. He was a two-time All-Star, a two-time Third Team All-NBA player and he won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award following the 2007-08 season. He was celebrated in the same vein as Tim Duncan and Tony Parker during the Spurs' incredible run throughout the 2000s.

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they will retire Manu Ginobili’s No. 20 jersey on Thursday, March 28 when the Silver and Black host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30pm CT. #GraciasManu



More: https://t.co/zc2Etg2bHf pic.twitter.com/yrceGuTjU3 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 30, 2018

Ginobili is top five in Spurs history in points, rebounds and assists. He played 16 NBA seasons, finally retiring at age 40 after spending his entire career in San Antonio. Ginobili will be the ninth player to have his number retired in San Antonio, joining long-time teammates Bruce Bowen and Tim Duncan.

Manu Ginobili will become the ninth player in Spurs history to have his number retired. He joins:



Bruce Bowen (12)

Tim Duncan (21)

Sean Elliott (32)

George Gervin (44)

Avery Johnson (6)

Johnny Moore (00)

David Robinson (50)

James Silas (13)#GraciasManu pic.twitter.com/4ZQx5LI4Uo — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 30, 2018

It's another name hanging in the already-crowded rafters of the AT&T Center, and it won't stop with Ginobili. Once Parker finishes out his illustrious NBA career, you can expect to see No. 9 hanging as well.