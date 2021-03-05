Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ San Antonio

Current Records: Oklahoma City 14-21; San Antonio 18-13

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (13-13), but not for long. The Thunder might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against San Antonio at 9 p.m. ET March 4 at AT&T Center. The Spurs will be strutting in after a victory while Oklahoma City will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Oklahoma City came up short against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, falling 87-78. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (15 points) and shooting guard Ty Jerome (13 points) were the top scorers for Oklahoma City.

Meanwhile, San Antonio's contest against the New York Knicks on Tuesday was close at halftime, but San Antonio turned on the heat in the second half with 68 points. San Antonio made easy work of New York and carried off a 119-93 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point San Antonio had established an 87-68 advantage. It was another big night for their small forward DeMar DeRozan, who posted a double-double on 11 dimes and ten points. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Deebo has had at least 11 assists.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 7. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 12-6 ATS in away games but only 19-16 all in all.

The Thunder are now 14-21 while the Spurs sit at 18-13. San Antonio is 9-8 after wins this season, and Oklahoma City is 9-11 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spurs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio and Oklahoma City both have 13 wins in their last 26 games.

Feb 24, 2021 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. San Antonio 99

Jan 12, 2021 - San Antonio 112 vs. Oklahoma City 102

Feb 23, 2020 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. San Antonio 103

Feb 11, 2020 - San Antonio 114 vs. Oklahoma City 106

Jan 02, 2020 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. San Antonio 103

Nov 07, 2019 - San Antonio 121 vs. Oklahoma City 112

Mar 02, 2019 - San Antonio 116 vs. Oklahoma City 102

Jan 12, 2019 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. San Antonio 112

Jan 10, 2019 - San Antonio 154 vs. Oklahoma City 147

Mar 29, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Oklahoma City 99

Mar 10, 2018 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. San Antonio 94

Dec 03, 2017 - Oklahoma City 90 vs. San Antonio 87

Nov 17, 2017 - San Antonio 104 vs. Oklahoma City 101

Mar 31, 2017 - San Antonio 100 vs. Oklahoma City 95

Mar 09, 2017 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. San Antonio 92

Jan 31, 2017 - San Antonio 108 vs. Oklahoma City 94

May 12, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. San Antonio 99

May 10, 2016 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. San Antonio 91

May 08, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. San Antonio 97

May 06, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. Oklahoma City 96

May 02, 2016 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. San Antonio 97

Apr 30, 2016 - San Antonio 124 vs. Oklahoma City 92

Apr 12, 2016 - San Antonio 102 vs. Oklahoma City 98

Mar 26, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. San Antonio 92

Mar 12, 2016 - San Antonio 93 vs. Oklahoma City 85

Oct 28, 2015 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. San Antonio 106

Injury Report for San Antonio

LaMarcus Aldridge: Out (Illness)

Rudy Gay: Out (Covid-19)

Derrick White: Out (Covid-19)

Devin Vassell: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City