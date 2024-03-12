Stephen Curry is a lot of things. He is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, the greatest shooter in NBA history, and an international icon loved by millions in and outside of the Bay Area. And maybe a future politician? While Curry is still performing at peak levels with the Golden State Warriors this season and still has quite a few years before he likely retires, he's already looking ahead to life after basketball.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings, while promoting his second children's book, I Am Extraordinary, aimed at inspiring kids to embrace their uniqueness, Curry was asked by CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan if he'd ever consider a career in politics, specifically running for president, after his playing days are over.

"Maybe, I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in the way that I can," Curry said. "So, if that's the way to do it, then – I'm not going to say the presidency but if politics is a way that you can create meaningful change or if there's another way outside of politics."

Curry is very involved in the Oakland community even after the Warriors moved across the Bay Area to San Francisco. Whether that's through his and his wife, Ayesha Curry's charitable organization Eat. Learn. Play., which supports kids in the Oakland public school district, or being a national spokes family with his wife for No Kid Hungry, aimed at ensuring Oakland kids have access to school meals and are able to eat three meals every day. Outside of that, Curry has also been outspoken about racial injustice and violence against Black people in America over the years and walked in protests during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.

Throughout Curry's career, he's made a point to be involved in his community and use his platform to give back and speak on issues that are important to him. And while he didn't necessarily say a presidential run is in his future, perhaps a local government position may be in the cards.

Looking for more NBA coverage? John Gonzalez, Bill Reiter, Ashley Nicole Moss and special guests dive deep into the league's biggest storylines daily on the Beyond the Arc podcast.