Suns' Devin Booker, Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng tried to meet in tunnel following ejections, per report

It was certainly a chaotic scene during Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns.

During the third quarter, Booker and Dieng got tangled up and then exchanged words after Booker elbowed Dieng on a play. The two were assessed double technical fouls, which led to the automatic ejections. However, following the melee, both players wanted to meet in the tunnel and continue their conversation.

Devin Booker and Gorgui Dieng are both ejected after a fight and then rush into the tunnel 👀 pic.twitter.com/jR8LuhlneU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 23, 2019

According to John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM in Phoenix, Dieng fought off two security guards and was attempting to get to Booker. However, Gambadoro also reported that Booker was outside the tunnel, so an additional altercation likely wouldn't have taken place if Dieng was able to get free.

Dieng did speak to the media after the game and still wasn't sure why he was ejected and he likely won't have an answer by the next time he takes the floor on Thursday for Minnesota's showdown with the Lakers (10:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on).

"He talked to me, I talked to him back," Dieng said. "I think he tried to hit me. Everybody could see I didn't throw a punch. In this league a lot of guys think they are tough, and they are not."

"Technical foul, OK that's fine, but an ejection? I want to know why. I know if you get two techs you get ejected, but I got one tech. And I didn't throw a punch. He's the one who tried to hit me, right? And I got ejected. I would like to know why."

It's very possible that both Booker and Dieng will hear from the league about this altercation. After all, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was just fined $35,000 for going after Atlanta Hawks guard DeAndre' Bembry over the weekend.