Suns' Devin Booker wants to build a superteam in Phoenix

To win in the NBA today, a 'superteam' – a team stacked with stars – is virtually mandatory. Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker knows this, and he wants to be a part of one in the near future. But, unlike some other stars that were willing to relocate in order to join fellow top-tier talents, Booker wants the superteam to come to him.

"I'd like to build a superteam," Booker said, via Yahoo Sports. "I'd like the superteam to come to me… If that's through free agency, people seeing what we have here with the big fella [DeAndre Ayton] and myself and wanting to join in on that, to reach higher heights, then I'm with that."

At this point in his career, Booker is ready to win.

"These first few years, it's more trying to figure it out. What's going on in the NBA? Where do I fit in?" Booker said. "Then my second year, I'm a player. 'Can he actually start?' I played pretty well my second year. My third year, now I gotta solidify myself. Now I'm here and it's about winning for me."

In order to make that happen, Booker reiterated that he is willing to do whatever it takes to facilitate that type of success on the hardwood that the Suns have not enjoyed since he entered the NBA.

"If it's playmaking, I'll do that," Booker said. "If it's scoring I'll do that. I'm trying to figure out that balance. It's the position I'm in now. We've had a lot of different lineups."

Stationed at the very bottom of the Western Conference with a 4-15 record, the Suns are far from a superteam at this point in time, and Booker recently said that the team needs to improve its chemistry.

"I think all good teams have that trust and chemistry, where they're able to get on each other and know that it's for a better purpose. For us, I don't think we have that right now," Booker said, via ESPN. "We're not comfortable with each other, we don't step on each other's toes, we don't push each other, and I think that's what we need to do."

Booker, Ayton and the rest of Phoenix's roster will have an opportunity to show prospective free agents what they're all about on Tuesday night when they host the Indiana Pacers (9 p.m. ET -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension).

After signing a five-year, $158 million contract extension with the Suns over the offseason, it's safe to say that Booker isn't going anywhere any time soon. So, it's on the Suns to surround him with enough talent to contend, or else it could only be a matter of time until he becomes disgruntled.