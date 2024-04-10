Phoenix Suns superfan "Mr. ORNG" was arrested on Tuesday for alleged sex crimes, according to the Peoria (Arizona) police department. Per the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Patrick Battillo, 37, faces multiple felony charges following allegations by the school's administrators.

Battillo was the varsity boys basketball coach at Peoria High School and served as a volunteer. On Tuesday morning, police were contacted by the school after learning of allegations surrounding Battillo.

"We are aware that two trusted members of our Peoria High School community were arrested last night," the Peoria Unified School District said in a statement. "We are working to ensure that those who may have been victimized receive the space and care they need, and we are cooperating with Peoria Police Department on their investigation.

"Patrick Battillo was the varsity basketball coach and volunteer, but yesterday we were made aware that he may have committed sex crimes involving children. As soon as we became aware of the allegations, we contacted the Peoria Police Department, the Arizona Department of Education and have filed a report with the Department of Child Safety."

Battillo was arrested for allegedly soliciting sexual photos and videos from students at the school for financial compensation, according to Arizona's 12 News. Authorities stated that students reported Battillo's advances to another teacher, Holly Holgate, who didn't immediately report the situation.

Instead, Holgate, 46, informed Battillo of the allegations and allowed him to leave the school before police could arrive to apprehend him. However, Battillo was later arrested in nearby Goodyear without any use of force.

In addition, police arrested Holgate for allegedly hindering a police investigation and failing to report an instance of child abuse. Battillo is currently facing felony charges of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and child sex trafficking, according to a statement from police.

Battillo was previously often seen at Suns games and dressed in distinct orange outfits.