Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Phoenix
Current Records: Sacramento 32-24; Phoenix 31-27
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.13 points per matchup. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Phoenix Suns will meet up at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Footprint Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Sacramento ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 133-128 win over the Dallas Mavericks. It was another big night for the Kings' point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 36 points and five assists. The game made it Fox's third in a row with at least 31 points.
Meanwhile, Phoenix strolled past the Indiana Pacers with points to spare this past Friday, taking the contest 117-104. Phoenix's center Deandre Ayton did his thing and posted a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Their wins bumped Sacramento to 32-24 and Phoenix to 31-27. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Kings and the Suns clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $62.40
Odds
The Suns are a 3-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Sacramento have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Phoenix.
- Nov 28, 2022 - Phoenix 122 vs. Sacramento 117
- Apr 10, 2022 - Sacramento 116 vs. Phoenix 109
- Mar 20, 2022 - Phoenix 127 vs. Sacramento 124
- Nov 08, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Sacramento 104
- Oct 27, 2021 - Sacramento 110 vs. Phoenix 107
- Apr 15, 2021 - Phoenix 122 vs. Sacramento 114
- Dec 27, 2020 - Phoenix 116 vs. Sacramento 100
- Dec 26, 2020 - Sacramento 106 vs. Phoenix 103
- Jan 07, 2020 - Sacramento 114 vs. Phoenix 103
- Dec 28, 2019 - Phoenix 112 vs. Sacramento 110
- Nov 19, 2019 - Sacramento 120 vs. Phoenix 116
- Oct 23, 2019 - Phoenix 124 vs. Sacramento 95
- Mar 23, 2019 - Sacramento 112 vs. Phoenix 103
- Feb 10, 2019 - Sacramento 117 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 08, 2019 - Phoenix 115 vs. Sacramento 111
- Dec 04, 2018 - Sacramento 122 vs. Phoenix 105
- Apr 03, 2018 - Phoenix 97 vs. Sacramento 94
- Dec 29, 2017 - Phoenix 111 vs. Sacramento 101
- Dec 12, 2017 - Sacramento 99 vs. Phoenix 92
- Oct 23, 2017 - Phoenix 117 vs. Sacramento 115
- Apr 11, 2017 - Sacramento 129 vs. Phoenix 104
- Mar 15, 2017 - Sacramento 107 vs. Phoenix 101
- Feb 03, 2017 - Phoenix 105 vs. Sacramento 103
- Oct 26, 2016 - Sacramento 113 vs. Phoenix 94
- Apr 11, 2016 - Sacramento 105 vs. Phoenix 101
- Mar 25, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Phoenix 94
- Jan 02, 2016 - Sacramento 142 vs. Phoenix 119
- Nov 04, 2015 - Phoenix 118 vs. Sacramento 97