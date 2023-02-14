Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Phoenix

Current Records: Sacramento 32-24; Phoenix 31-27

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.13 points per matchup. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Phoenix Suns will meet up at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Footprint Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Sacramento ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 133-128 win over the Dallas Mavericks. It was another big night for the Kings' point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 36 points and five assists. The game made it Fox's third in a row with at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, Phoenix strolled past the Indiana Pacers with points to spare this past Friday, taking the contest 117-104. Phoenix's center Deandre Ayton did his thing and posted a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Their wins bumped Sacramento to 32-24 and Phoenix to 31-27. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Kings and the Suns clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $62.40

Odds

The Suns are a 3-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sacramento have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Phoenix.