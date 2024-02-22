The Dallas Mavericks (32-23) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (33-22) in a Western Conference battle on Thursday evening. The Suns went into the All-Star break playing great basketball. They've won five of their last six games. On Feb. 14, Phoenix beat the Detroit Pistons 116-100. Dallas, meanwhile, enters Thursday's star-studded showdown having won each of its last six games. The Mavericks have also won six of the last 10 meetings against the Suns.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavericks are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Suns vs. Mavericks odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 245 according to SportsLine consensus.

Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Mavericks vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Mavericks spread: Dallas -1.5

Suns vs. Mavericks over/under: 245 points

Suns vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas -123, Phoenix +103

PHO: The Suns are 5-1 ATS in their last six games

DAL: The Mavericks are 4-1 ATS in their last five games played on a Thursday

Why the Suns can cover

Forward Kevin Durant is one of the best scorers in the NBA. Durant has a smooth jumper while piling up boards on a consistent basis. The 14-time NBA All-Star is fifth in the league in scoring (28.2) to go along with 6.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. On Feb. 13 versus the Kings, he totaled 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Guard Devin Booker is a top-notch offensive threat. Booker gets buckets in a variety of ways due to his reliable jump shot and superb footwork. The 27-year-old ranks eighth in points (27.5) and 10th in assists (7). On Feb. 10 against Golden State, Booker notched 32 points, four boards, and six assists.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic is one of the best playmakers in the game. Doncic doesn't beat defenders with his athleticism but does it with his IQ instead. The five-time All-Star leads the NBA in scoring (34.2) and ranks third in assists (9.5). In his last outing, Doncic finished with 27 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

Guard Kyrie Irving is another fearless force in the backcourt. Irving uses his shifty ball handles and utilizes his sweet jumper to space out the floor. The Duke product logs 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. In the Feb. 14 meeting against the Spurs, Irving notched 34 points, nine boards, and seven assists.

How to make Mavericks vs. Suns picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 242 points.

