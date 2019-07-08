Thunder trade forward Jerami Grant to Nuggets for 2020 first-round pick, per report

The Oklahoma City Thunder are not done wheeling and dealing just yet. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, OKC is trading Jerami Grant to the Denver Nuggets for a 2020 first-round pick.

Oklahoma City Is trading F Jerami Grant to Denver for a 2020 first-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Deal brings OKC it’s sixth future first in past week and saves Thunder $39M in salary and luxury tax. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2019

The move nets the Thunder the sixth first-rounder that they have acquired in the past week since free agency began (five of them were acquired in the trade that sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers), and will save them $39 million in salary and luxury tax. Both of these are positives for the organization, as the Thunder suddenly find themselves in a rebuilding mode following George's trade request.

The recently acquired Danilo Gallinari is expected to start in Grant's place in Oklahoma City. In Denver, Grant will provide the Nuggets with some depth as a versatile forward that can play a couple of positions on a team with title aspirations.

Grant, 25, was originally selected in the second round (38th overall) of the 2014 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, and was subsequently traded to the Thunder in November of 2016 in exchange for Ersan Ilyasova and a protected draft pick. Over the course of his career he has averaged 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and an assist in 24.1 minutes of action per performance, though those numbers climbed to 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and an assist in 32.7 minutes per game as a starter for the Thunder last season.

Grant has two years remaining on his current contract, although the second year is a player option for $9.3 million that he could turn down in favor of unrestricted free agency next summer.