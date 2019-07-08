Thunder trade forward Jerami Grant to Nuggets for 2020 first-round pick, per report
The move saves the Thunder some major money, while sending them their sixth acquired first-rounder in the past week
The Oklahoma City Thunder are not done wheeling and dealing just yet. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, OKC is trading Jerami Grant to the Denver Nuggets for a 2020 first-round pick.
The move nets the Thunder the sixth first-rounder that they have acquired in the past week since free agency began (five of them were acquired in the trade that sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers), and will save them $39 million in salary and luxury tax. Both of these are positives for the organization, as the Thunder suddenly find themselves in a rebuilding mode following George's trade request.
The recently acquired Danilo Gallinari is expected to start in Grant's place in Oklahoma City. In Denver, Grant will provide the Nuggets with some depth as a versatile forward that can play a couple of positions on a team with title aspirations.
Grant, 25, was originally selected in the second round (38th overall) of the 2014 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, and was subsequently traded to the Thunder in November of 2016 in exchange for Ersan Ilyasova and a protected draft pick. Over the course of his career he has averaged 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and an assist in 24.1 minutes of action per performance, though those numbers climbed to 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and an assist in 32.7 minutes per game as a starter for the Thunder last season.
Grant has two years remaining on his current contract, although the second year is a player option for $9.3 million that he could turn down in favor of unrestricted free agency next summer.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA title rankings: Don't dismiss Dubs
Also, don't sleep on the Jazz, keep an eye on the Nuggets and the Rockets' window hasn't closed...
-
Durant switches jersey number to No. 7
Kevin Durant will change his jersey number for the first time during his NBA career, from No....
-
NBA Power Rankings: New-Look Clips No. 1
Meanwhile, the 76ers find themselves right between both L.A. teams at No. 2
-
2019 NBA free agency rumors roundup
A look at the latest NBA news and rumors as free agency rolls along
-
Report: James giving Davis No. 23
The Los Angeles Lakers star forward is making a sacrifice for his new teammate
-
2019-20 Clippers roster
The Clippers jumped into title contention by acquiring the two superstars this summer