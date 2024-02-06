The Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road to take on the Utah Jazz in a Northwest Division matchup on Tuesday, February 6th at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Utah is 25-26 overall and 16-7 at home, while Oklahoma City is 35-15 overall and 15-9 on the road. The Thunder are riding a three-game winning streak after defeating the Toronto Raptors 135-127 in overtime on Sunday. The Jazz snapped a three-game losing streak in their last outing by beating the Milwaukee Bucks 123-108.

Tip-off in Utah is at 9 p.m. ET. The Thunder are favored by 3 points in the latest Jazz vs. Thunder odds, and the over/under is 240 points.

Jazz vs. Thunder spread: Jazz +3

Jazz vs. Thunder over/under: 240 points

Jazz vs. Thunder money line: Jazz: +125, Thunder: -148

What you need to know about the Thunder

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Thunder ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They came out on top against the Toronto Raptors by a score of 135-127. The Thunder's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who almost dropped a triple-double on 23 points, nine rebounds, and 14 assists.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been outstanding this season, inserting himself into the MVP conversation. He enters Tuesday averaging 31.3 points, 6.6 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game. Power forward Chet Holmgren is averaging 16.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game.

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their victory on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 123-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The win was all the more spectacular given the Jazz were down 19 points at one point the first half.

The Jazz have a budding superstar in forward Lauri Markkanen. This year, he has averaged 23.5 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 40% from the three point line. The Jazz are 17-6 against the spread in their last 23 games when at home, and 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games at the Delta Center as a home underdog.

