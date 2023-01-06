The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the Paycom Center. The Thunder are 16-22 overall and 11-9 at home, while Washington is 17-22 overall and 7-15 on the road. Oklahoma City is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 232. Before entering any Wizards vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 12 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 38-13 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning almost $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Wizards. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Wizards:

Thunder vs. Wizards spread: Thunder -1.5

Thunder vs. Wizards over/under: 232 points

Thunder vs. Wizards money line: Oklahoma City -125, Washington +105

Thunder vs. Wizards picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder ended up a good deal behind the Orlando Magic when they played on Wednesday, losing 126-115. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 33 points. For the season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

The Thunder are averaging 116.1 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NBA. Defensively, Oklahoma City is giving up 117.1 points per contest.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, falling 123-113. Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from center Kristaps Porzingis, who had 22 points in addition to nine boards. Porzingis has now scored 22 or more points in each of his last five outings.

The Wizards are knocking down 48.1% of their field goal attempts this season, the seventh-best mark in the NBA. Washington is making 34.4% of their 3-point shots and 77.1% of their free throw attempts.

How to make Wizards vs. Thunder picks

The model has simulated Thunder vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Wizards vs. Thunders? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.