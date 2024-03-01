Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Golden State 31-27, Toronto 22-37

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $110.52

What to Know

The Warriors and the Raptors are an even 5-5 against one another since June of 2019, but not for long. The Golden State Warriors' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on March 1st at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Warriors, who come in off a win.

On Thursday, Golden State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Knicks, taking the game 110-99. That's two games straight that the Warriors have won by exactly 11 points.

The Warriors can attribute much of their success to Stephen Curry, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 rebounds, and Jonathan Kuminga, who scored 25 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Kuminga is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Less helpful for the Warriors was Moses Moody's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Raptors' good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 136-125 to Dallas.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Immanuel Quickley, who almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine assists. Another player making a difference was Jakob Poeltl, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Golden State pushed their record up to 31-27 with that victory, which was their seventh straight on the road. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 124.1 points per game. As for Toronto, their loss dropped their record down to 22-37.

Friday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Warriors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Raptors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, the Warriors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites on the road.

Odds

Golden State is a 3.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 238 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto and Golden State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.