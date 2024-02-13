3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Spurs after losing seven in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Raptors 103-75. The Spurs took a big hit to their ego last Saturday, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

The Spurs came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: San Antonio 10-43, Toronto 19-34

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

The Raptors are 8-2 against the Spurs since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Toronto Raptors will be playing at home against the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The Raptors won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 119-95 defeat at the hands of Cleveland. The Raptors were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 67-47.

The Raptors' defeat came about despite a quality game from Scottie Barnes, who dropped a triple-double on 24 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists. Less helpful for the Raptors was Ochai Agbaji's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight defeat. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 123-103 walloping at the hands of Brooklyn. The Spurs found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

Toronto has traveled a rocky road recently having lost 13 of their last 17 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-34 record this season. As for San Antonio, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 10-43.

Looking ahead, the Raptors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played San Antonio.

The Raptors beat the Spurs 123-116 in their previous meeting back in November of 2023. Will the Raptors repeat their success, or do the Spurs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Toronto is a solid 6-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 235.5 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.