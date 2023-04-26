It's all Trae Young's fault. His three-point shot with about two seconds left in Tuesday night's game in Boston not only denied Celtics fans a chance to see their team clinch its first-round series at home -- it also created a nightmare scenario for Atlanta's State Farm Arena and the city's traffic patterns.

That's because the series now shifts back to the Hawks' home for Game 6 on Thursday -- which was supposed the second date of Janet Jackson's two-night stint at that arena. This has caused a chain-reaction of events in Atlanta:

That Jackson concert has already been bumped back to Friday...

... Which just so happens to be when the first of three dates of Taylor Swift's stint at Mercedes-Benz Arena begins.

The home of the Saints is about a quarter-mile away from State Farm Arena. So there might be traffic problems on Friday night in Atlanta.

Young took to Twitter to share hit thoughts on the Hawks' win affecting the prior planned concerts in the area:

Down 3-1 and playing a Celtics team most view as a legitimate title-contender, the Hawks were shorthanded because they were playing without Dejounte Murray on Tuesday night. When Boston built a double-digit lead mid-way through the fourth quarter, the game had the feeling that the series would be over before the night was.

But nobody told the Hawks about all of the already existing events going on in Atlanta on Thursday and over the weekend. They came from 13 points down to steal the victory. In the final 3:18, Young outscored the entire Celtics team 14-6, en route to their 119-117 win.

So, yeah, it's all Trae Young's fault.