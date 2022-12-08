Who's Playing

Denver @ Portland

Current Records: Denver 14-10; Portland 13-11

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in a Northwest Division clash at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 8 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland will be strutting in after a victory while the Nuggets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Denver was just a bucket short of a win on Tuesday and fell 116-115 to the Dallas Mavericks. One thing holding Denver back was the mediocre play of point guard Jamal Murray, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Rip City didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers at home on Sunday as they won 116-100. Portland's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and six dimes, and power forward Jerami Grant, who had 28 points in addition to five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Denver is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

The Nuggets suffered a grim 135-110 defeat to Rip City in the teams' previous meeting in October. Can Denver avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 1-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 23 out of their last 41 games against Portland.