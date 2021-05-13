The Golden State Warriors plan to sign point guard Gary Payton II for the rest of the season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Warriors have previously signed Payton to two separate 10-day contracts, and they've obviously been impressed with his play. In all, Payton has appeared in 10 games for Golden State and has scored 25 total points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Payton is the son of Hall of Fame point guard Gary Payton, and nicknamed "The Mitten" in honor of his father's moniker, "The Glove." Prior to being picked up by Golden State, Payton appeared in only 61 NBA games, but has lived up to his father's defensive reputation. He is a lockdown defender who has averaged 2.9 steals per 100 possessions in the NBA. His defensive ability has come in handy for the Warriors during his stint with the team.

The downside, however, is Payton just hasn't been able to stick in the league because of his offensive limitations. Payton has hit only 25.6 percent of his 3-point attempts in the NBA and 27.4 percent in the G League. He isn't an especially prolific playmaker either, so fitting him into NBA lineups has been difficult offensively.

Still, Payton has displayed at least some scoring ability in the G League, averaging 15.7 points per game across his G League career. He can at least finish at the rim, and he is a strong rebounder for his position. Golden State is Payton's fourth NBA team following stints with the Bucks, Lakers and Wizards.