Warriors unveil Chase Center and its massive scoreboard ahead of the 2019-20 season
Members of the media got a firsthand look at the Golden State Warriors' new digs
The Golden State Warriors unveiled their new San Francisco arena, the Chase Center, to members of the media on Monday.
"Welcome to Chase Center," Golden State Warriors president Rick Welts said. "I've been waiting over seven years to say that."
The new state-of-the-art facility is set to having many selling points, including the league's largest scoreboard. The Chase Center scoreboard has 9,699 square feet on its screen, and is considerably larger than the Sacramento Kings' Golden 1 Center, which has a 6,100-foot screen.
The Chase Center scoreboard also has almost 25 million pixels and 75 million LEDs, which will make it a sight to see for Warriors fans.
One of the more surprising aspects of the Chase Center is that it's a bit smaller than Oracle Arena, where the Warriors previously played. Their new home seats 18,000 fans as opposed to the 19,500 seat capacity that the Oracle had. Welt calls the arena being smaller by "thoughtful design."
Golden State will play their first game at the Chase Center on Oct. 5, when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers in a preseason game. The Chase Center will be opened on Sept. 6 when Metallica performs at the San Francisco-based arena.
