The Golden State Warriors (32-27) and the Boston Celtics (47-12) square off in a star-studded affair on Sunday afternoon. Golden State has won three straight and six of its last seven games. The Warriors beat the Raptors 120-105 on Friday. Likewise, Boston is red-hot, winning 10 straight contests. On March 1, the Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks 138-110. Stephen Curry (knee) is questionable for the Warriors, while Kristaps Porzingis (quad) is questionable for Boston.

Warriors vs. Celtics spread: Boston -11

Warriors vs. Celtics over/under: 230.5 points

Warriors vs. Celtics money line: Boston -579, Golden State +422

GS: The Warriors are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games

BOS: The Celtics are 5-0 ATS in their last five games

Why the Warriors can cover

Curry thrives in any area on the floor. Curry has limitless shooting range and is always flying around the court to create space from defenders. The four-time NBA Champion is eighth in the NBA in scoring (27.5) and shoots 41% from downtown. On Thursday against the Knicks, Curry finished with 31 points and 11 boards.

Forward Jonathan Kuminga is an athletic, downhill scoring threat. Kuminga can easily soar above the rack and finish with either hand. The 21-year-old averages 15.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. In his previous outing, Kuminga dropped 24 points and six rebounds.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum excels as the three-level scorer. Tatum's footwork is elite and he owns an effortless shooting stroke. The five-time All-Star leads the team in both scoring (27.1) and rebounds (8.5). Additionally, he shoots 36% from 3-point land. On Mar. 1, Tatum supplied 32 points and eight rebounds.

Guard Derrick White is an impactful player in Boston's backcourt. White has the shot to stretch the floor while also being an instinctive passer. The 29-year-old averages 15.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. In his last matchup, White stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists.

