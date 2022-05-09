Who's Playing

Memphis @ Golden State

Current Records: Memphis 1-2; Golden State 2-1

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will play host again and welcome the Memphis Grizzlies to Chase Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET Monday. Golden State is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Warriors are hoping for another victory. Everything went their way against Memphis this past Saturday as they made off with a 142-112 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Dubs had established a 101-80 advantage. Among those leading the charge for them was point guard Stephen Curry, who had 30 points and six assists.

Golden State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Indiana Pacers Jan. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-117. In other words, don't count Memphis out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $218.00

Odds

The Warriors are a big 10-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Memphis.