Who's Playing
Memphis @ Golden State
Current Records: Memphis 1-2; Golden State 2-1
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors will play host again and welcome the Memphis Grizzlies to Chase Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET Monday. Golden State is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
The Warriors are hoping for another victory. Everything went their way against Memphis this past Saturday as they made off with a 142-112 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Dubs had established a 101-80 advantage. Among those leading the charge for them was point guard Stephen Curry, who had 30 points and six assists.
Golden State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Indiana Pacers Jan. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-117. In other words, don't count Memphis out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $218.00
Odds
The Warriors are a big 10-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Memphis.
- May 07, 2022 - Golden State 142 vs. Memphis 112
- May 03, 2022 - Memphis 106 vs. Golden State 101
- May 01, 2022 - Golden State 117 vs. Memphis 116
- Mar 28, 2022 - Memphis 123 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 11, 2022 - Memphis 116 vs. Golden State 108
- Dec 23, 2021 - Golden State 113 vs. Memphis 104
- Oct 28, 2021 - Memphis 104 vs. Golden State 101
- May 21, 2021 - Memphis 117 vs. Golden State 112
- May 16, 2021 - Golden State 113 vs. Memphis 101
- Mar 20, 2021 - Memphis 111 vs. Golden State 103
- Mar 19, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Memphis 103
- Jan 12, 2020 - Memphis 122 vs. Golden State 102
- Dec 09, 2019 - Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 102
- Nov 19, 2019 - Golden State 114 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 10, 2019 - Memphis 132 vs. Golden State 117
- Mar 27, 2019 - Golden State 118 vs. Memphis 103
- Dec 17, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. Memphis 93
- Nov 05, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Memphis 101
- Dec 30, 2017 - Golden State 141 vs. Memphis 128
- Dec 20, 2017 - Golden State 97 vs. Memphis 84
- Oct 21, 2017 - Memphis 111 vs. Golden State 101
- Mar 26, 2017 - Golden State 106 vs. Memphis 94
- Feb 10, 2017 - Golden State 122 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 06, 2017 - Memphis 128 vs. Golden State 119
- Dec 10, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 89
- Apr 13, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Memphis 104
- Apr 09, 2016 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 11, 2015 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 84
- Nov 02, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Memphis 69