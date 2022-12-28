Who's Playing
Utah @ Golden State
Current Records: Utah 19-17; Golden State 17-18
What to Know
The Utah Jazz need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.19 points per game before their contest Wednesday. They are staying on the road to face off against the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at Chase Center. Averaging 122.66666666666666666666666667 points in their past three games, the Jazz's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Golden State better be ready for a challenge.
It looks like Utah must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Monday. It was close but no cigar for Utah as they fell 126-122 to the San Antonio Spurs. The loss was just more heartbreak for Utah, who fell 104-102 when the teams previously met in March. One thing holding Utah back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Malik Beasley, who did not have his best game: he finished with 13 points on 4-for-16 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Dubs didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 110-105 victory. The Dubs can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Klay Thompson, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and five rebounds, and power forward Jonathan Kuminga, who had 14 points along with six boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Jazz are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 5-10 against the spread when favored.
Utah got away with a 124-123 win in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $85.00
Odds
The Jazz are a 3-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Golden State have won 19 out of their last 31 games against Utah.
