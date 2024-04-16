The Golden State Warriors go on the road to play against the Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference 9 vs. 10 contest on Tuesday in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament. The Warriors have won four of their last five games. They beat the Utah Jazz 123-116 on Sunday. Meanwhile, Sacramento snapped its three-game skid in the season finale. The Kings topped the Portland Trail Blazers 121-82. The loser of this matchup goes home, while the winner will face the loser of Lakers vs. Pelicans.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Golden State is the 2.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Kings odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 223.5. Before making any Kings vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Kings and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Kings vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Kings spread: Golden State -2.5

Warriors vs. Kings over/under: 223.5 points

Warriors vs. Kings money line: Golden State -141, Sacramento +119

Warriors: The Golden State Warriors have won 17 of their last 21 away games

Kings: The Sacramento Kings have hit the game total Under in 16 of their last 20 games

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry is a dominant presence on the court. Curry has limitless range and forces defenses to plan around him. The 10-time All-Star is able to thread the needle as a passer as well. Curry ranked ninth in the NBA in scoring (26.4) with 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season. In his last outing, he dropped 33 points and five assists.

Forward Jonathan Kuminga provides the Warriors with a downhill scoring threat. Kuminga can finish around the rim with ease and is an active force on the glass. The 21-year-old logs 16.1 points, 4.8 rebound and 2.2 assists per contest. On April 11 against the Portland Trail Blazers, Kuminga totaled 19 points and six boards.

Why the Kings can cover

Guard De'Aaron Fox is a blazing quick ball handler for the Kings. He owns sensational speed to fly down the court to either score or dish it off to the open man. The Kentucky product averages 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He dropped 30-plus points in two of his last four games. On April 11, Fox tallied 33 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

Forward Domantas Sabonis excels in the paint due to his ability to attack in several different ways. Sabonis is a top-notch passer, rebounder, and owns a soft touch in the low post. Sabonis was first in the NBA in rebounds, sixth in assists and ninth in field goal percentage. His season averages were 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds, 8.2 assists and shot 59% from the field. In his last outing, Sabonis had 18 points, 11 boards and nine assists.

How to make Kings vs. Warriors picks

