The Golden State Warriors sit one win away from a return trip to the NBA Finals heading into Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. The Warriors won the first three games of the series, and the Mavericks will now have to fight to extend their season.

As he has for much of the postseason, Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors in Game 3 with 31 points, while Andrew Wiggins added 27 points of his own while also playing some solid defense on Dallas' Luka Doncic. Even with Wiggins consistently applying pressure, Doncic still finished the game with 40 points. It was the second straight game that he scored 40-plus, but his team lost. If they want to extend their season, the Mavericks will need other players to step up around Doncic in Game 4.

(3) Golden State Warriors vs. (4) Dallas Mavericks

When: Sunday, May 22 | 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 22 | 9 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT app

TNT | TNT app Odds: GS +105; DAL -125; O/U 215.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Warriors: After three years away, the Warriors are now just one win away from their sixth trip to the NBA Finals in the last eight years. This impressive feat isn't lost on the players or the coaching staff, so expect the Warriors to come out motivated and eager to end the series. Given the fact that the Eastern Conference finals series between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics is tied at 2-2, the Warriors could score some extra rest if they're able to complete the sweep. That will obviously be their goal.

Mavericks: The Mavericks need some sort of production from their frontcourt players. In Game 3, Doncic, Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie combined for 86 of the team's 100 points. That's not very balanced at all. Reggie Bullock went scoreless in Game 3, as did Maxi Kleber, and Dwight Powell scored just three points. Those guys have to get going and provide some scoring support for Doncic and the rest of Dallas' backcourt. If they can do that, maybe the Mavs will be able to extend the series. If not, they might not make it to Game 5.

Prediction

Luka Doncic is an absolutely amazing player, and the Mavs may be just a piece or two away from being a championship team, but they're overmatched in this series, on both ends of the floor. Eager to get back to the Finals and get some added rest along the way, the Warriors will take care of business. Pick: Warriors +1.5