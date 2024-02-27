The Washington Wizards will face off against the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 9-48 overall and 3-24 at home, while Golden State is 29-27 overall and 13-12 on the road. The Warriors have dominated this series in recent years, winning four of the last five meetings against Washington.

The Warriors are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Warriors odds, and the over/under is 243.5 points. Before entering any Warriors vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 63-39 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Golden State vs. Washington. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Wizards vs. Warriors spread: Wizards +11.5

Wizards vs. Warriors over/under: 243.5 points

Wizards vs. Warriors money line: Wizards: +439, Warriors: -602

Wizards vs. Warriors picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their 11th straight defeat. They fell 114-105 to Cleveland. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Wizards in their matchups with the Cavaliers: they've now lost eight in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jordan Poole, who scored 31 points to go along with five assists and five rebounds. That's the most points Poole has scored all season and he'll look to duplicate that success against his former team. For the season, Poole is averaging 16.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Meanwhile, the Warriors unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a hard 119-103 fall against the Denver Nuggets. The contest was a 61-61 toss-up at halftime, but the Warriors couldn't quite close it out.

Despite the defeat, the Warriors will enter Tuesday's contest confident they can secure the victory. Golden State is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games when favored on the road. In addition, the Warriors have covered the spread in eight of their last nine games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

How to make Wizards vs. Warriors picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Warriors vs. Wizards, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's on a sizzling 63-39 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.