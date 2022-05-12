Who's Playing
Miami @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Miami 3-2; Philadelphia 2-3
What to Know
The Miami Heat will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Wells Fargo Center. The Heat will be strutting in after a victory while Philadelphia will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Miami is hoping for another win. They were completely in charge on Tuesday, breezing past the Sixers 120-85 at home. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 23 points and six assists along with nine rebounds.
Miami is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Golden State Warriors March 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 118-104. In other words, don't count Philadelphia out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $78.00
Odds
The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 18 out of their last 35 games against Philadelphia.
