Miami @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Miami 3-2; Philadelphia 2-3

The Miami Heat will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Wells Fargo Center. The Heat will be strutting in after a victory while Philadelphia will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Miami is hoping for another win. They were completely in charge on Tuesday, breezing past the Sixers 120-85 at home. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 23 points and six assists along with nine rebounds.

Miami is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Golden State Warriors March 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 118-104. In other words, don't count Philadelphia out just yet.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

$78.00

The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Miami have won 18 out of their last 35 games against Philadelphia.