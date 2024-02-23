3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Warriors and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Lakers 98-82.

The Warriors came into the game with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Los Angeles 30-26, Golden State 27-26

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $171.50

What to Know

The Lakers are 8-2 against the Warriors since February of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Chase Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Lakers pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 6-point favorite Warriors.

The Lakers entered their tilt with the Jazz with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Los Angeles strolled past the Jazz with points to spare last Wednesday, taking the game 138-122. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 14.1% better than the opposition, as the Lakers' was.

The Lakers' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Rui Hachimura, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 36 points and 1 assist. It was the first time this season that Hachimura scored 25 or more points. Anthony Davis was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 37 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Warriors posted their closest win since November 3, 2023 on Thursday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Utah and snuck past 140-137. Having forecasted a close victory for the Warriors, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Warriors relied on the efforts of Draymond Green, who scored 23 points along with five assists and five rebounds, and Klay Thompson, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and 2 assists. Thompson didn't help the Warriors' cause all that much against the Clippers last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Los Angeles pushed their record up to 30-26 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 122.3 points per game. As for Golden State, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a massive bump to their 27-26 record this season.

The Warriors are probably breathing a sigh of relief since LeBron James is out with an injury to his ankle. The last time Hachimura took on the Jazz was back in February of 2023, where he scored 16 points along with seven rebounds. His performance led Los Angeles to a 145-144 win over the Warriors.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Lakers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117 points per game. However, it's not like the Warriors struggle in that department as they've been averaging 119.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Golden State is a solid 6-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Warriors as a 3-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.