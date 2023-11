3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Warriors after losing five in a row. It's still anybody's game after three quarters, but they are currently ahead of the Thunder 87-85.

With four games having already gone down to the wire, it's been a real nail-biter of a season for the Warriors, and they're locked in yet another close battle with the Thunder. Maybe the Warriors will pull away, but we predict a narrow margin.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Oklahoma City 8-4, Golden State 6-7

How To Watch

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

What to Know

The Thunder are 2-8 against the Warriors since May of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Oklahoma City Thunder will head out on the road to face off against the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The Warriors are crawling into this game hobbled by five consecutive losses, while the Thunder will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Even though the Thunder have not done well against the Warriors recently (they were 1-8 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. Oklahoma City strolled past Golden State with points to spare, taking the game 128-109. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.3% better than the opposition, as the Thunder's was.

The Thunder can attribute much of their success to Isaiah Joe, who made all 7 shots he took from beyond the arc racking up 23 points and 0 assists.

Oklahoma City is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season. As for Golden State, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

Looking ahead, the Thunder are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Thunder have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 49.4% of their shots per game (they're ranked third in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Warriors , though, as they've only made 44.4% of theirs this season. Given the Thunder's sizeable advantage in that area, the Warriors will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a 4.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

Series History

Golden State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.