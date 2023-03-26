Who's Playing
Dallas @ Charlotte
Current Records: Dallas 36-38; Charlotte 24-51
What to Know
This Sunday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.28 points per game. They will square off against the Dallas Mavericks at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.
Dallas is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Friday. The Hornets took their game against Dallas 117-109. Charlotte relied on the efforts of small forward Gordon Hayward, who had 25 points and nine assists, and power forward P.J. Washington, who had 28 points along with six rebounds.
Charlotte's victory brought them up to 24-51 while the Mavericks' defeat pulled them down to 36-38. Charlotte is 8-15 after wins this year, and Dallas is 20-17 after losses.
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 10-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Charlotte have won eight out of their last 15 games against Dallas.
