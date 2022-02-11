Who's Playing

Orlando @ Utah

Current Records: Orlando 13-43; Utah 34-21

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will stay at home another game and welcome the Orlando Magic at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Vivint Arena. The Jazz are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Utah took their contest against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday by a conclusive 111-85 score. The oddsmakers were on Utah's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. They can attribute much of their success to center Hassan Whiteside, who had nine points along with 17 rebounds and seven blocks, and small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who had 23 points in addition to six boards. Whiteside's performance made up for a slower matchup against the New York Knicks on Monday.

Meanwhile, Orlando didn't have too much trouble with the Portland Trail Blazers on the road on Tuesday as they won 113-95. Orlando relied on the efforts of power forward Wendell Carter Jr., who had 18 points and five assists along with eight boards and three blocks, and point guard Cole Anthony, who had 23 points and nine assists in addition to seven rebounds.

This next game looks promising for Utah, who are favored by a full 12.5 points. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Jazz are now 34-21 while the Magic sit at 13-43. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah enters the game with 113.6 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, Orlando has only been able to knock down 43.30% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Orlando.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.71

Odds

The Jazz are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Utah have won nine out of their last 13 games against Orlando.