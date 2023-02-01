Who's Playing

Toronto @ Utah

Current Records: Toronto 23-29; Utah 26-26

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.31 points per contest. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Vivint Arena after having had a few days off. The Jazz will be strutting in after a win while Toronto will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Utah was able to grind out a solid victory over the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday, winning 108-100. The team accrued 66 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Small forward Lauri Markkanen and center Walker Kessler were among the main playmakers for Utah as the former had 29 points in addition to five boards and the latter dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds along with five blocks.

Meanwhile, Toronto came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, falling 114-106. The losing side was boosted by point guard Fred VanVleet, who had 24 points and nine assists.

Utah is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Nov. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-116. In other words, don't count the Raptors out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.98

Odds

The Jazz are a 3-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won nine out of their last 14 games against Utah.