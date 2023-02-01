Who's Playing
Toronto @ Utah
Current Records: Toronto 23-29; Utah 26-26
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.31 points per contest. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Vivint Arena after having had a few days off. The Jazz will be strutting in after a win while Toronto will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Utah was able to grind out a solid victory over the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday, winning 108-100. The team accrued 66 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Small forward Lauri Markkanen and center Walker Kessler were among the main playmakers for Utah as the former had 29 points in addition to five boards and the latter dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds along with five blocks.
Meanwhile, Toronto came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, falling 114-106. The losing side was boosted by point guard Fred VanVleet, who had 24 points and nine assists.
Utah is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Nov. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-116. In other words, don't count the Raptors out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.98
Odds
The Jazz are a 3-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won nine out of their last 14 games against Utah.
- Jan 07, 2022 - Toronto 122 vs. Utah 108
- Nov 18, 2021 - Utah 119 vs. Toronto 103
- May 01, 2021 - Utah 106 vs. Toronto 102
- Mar 19, 2021 - Utah 115 vs. Toronto 112
- Mar 09, 2020 - Toronto 101 vs. Utah 92
- Dec 01, 2019 - Toronto 130 vs. Utah 110
- Jan 01, 2019 - Toronto 122 vs. Utah 116
- Nov 05, 2018 - Toronto 124 vs. Utah 111
- Jan 26, 2018 - Utah 97 vs. Toronto 93
- Nov 03, 2017 - Toronto 109 vs. Utah 100
- Jan 05, 2017 - Toronto 101 vs. Utah 93
- Dec 23, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Utah 98
- Mar 02, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Utah 94
- Nov 18, 2015 - Utah 93 vs. Toronto 89