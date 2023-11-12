Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Portland 3-5, Los Angeles 3-5

What to Know

The Trail Blazers and the Lakers are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2021, but not for long. The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. The Trail Blazers might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Wednesday.

The Trail Blazers fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Kings but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Kings by a score of 121-118. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Trail Blazers in their matchups with the Kings: they've now lost four in a row.

Despite the loss, the Trail Blazers got a solid performance out of Jerami Grant, who earned 38 points along with 9 rebounds. Grant continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last seven games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Lakers' three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Friday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 122-119 win over Phoenix. The victory was just what the Lakers needed coming off of a 128-94 loss in their prior matchup.

Among those leading the charge was LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 11 rebounds.

Portland's defeat dropped their record down to 3-5. As for Los Angeles, they pushed their record up to 3-5 with that victory, which was their fifth straight on the road.

While only the Lakers took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the Lakers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be Portland's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

The Trail Blazers beat the Lakers 127-115 when the teams last played back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Trail Blazers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 10-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 219.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles and Portland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.