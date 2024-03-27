3rd Quarter Report

The Bucks and the Lakers have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. The Bucks have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Lakers 58-42.

The Bucks came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Los Angeles 39-32, Milwaukee 46-25

How To Watch

What to Know

The Lakers have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Lakers scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They managed a 150-145 victory over Indiana. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

It was another big night for Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and 16 rebounds. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Another player making a difference was Austin Reaves, who scored 25 points along with eight assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bucks' and the Thunder's matchup on Sunday was close at halftime, but the Bucks turned on the heat in the second half with 70 points. Milwaukee put the hurt on the Thunder with a sharp 118-93 victory. The oddsmakers were on the Bucks' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was nothing short of spectacular: he dropped a double-double on 30 points and 19 rebounds. He didn't help the Bucks' cause all that much against the Nets on Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Los Angeles pushed their record up to 39-32 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 129.0 points per game. As for Milwaukee, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 46-25 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Los Angeles and the Bucks are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Lakers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117.7 points per game. However, it's not like the Bucks (currently ranked third in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 120.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Lakers barely slipped by the Bucks when the teams last played on March 8th, winning 123-122. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Lakers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 9-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 232 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.