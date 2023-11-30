Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Utah 6-12, Minnesota 13-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

What to Know

The Jazz and the Timberwolves are an even 5-5 against one another since April of 2021, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Utah Jazz will head out on the road to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 30th at Target Center. The Jazz are hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

On Wednesday, Utah came up short against Memphis and fell 105-91.

Meanwhile, Minnesota narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Oklahoma City 106-103. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Among those leading the charge was Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 16 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now blocked two or more in the last five games he's played.

Utah's victory bumped their season record to 6-12 while Memphis' defeat dropped theirs to 4-13.

The Jazz will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the 10.5-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Utah is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 2-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Jazz have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.6 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Timberwolves struggle in that department as they've been averaging 45.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 10.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 221 points.

Series History

Minnesota and Utah both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.