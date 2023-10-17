Ben Simmons learned first-hand just how dedicated some NBA fans can be this week. Ahead of Monday's preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons encountered a fan with his face tattooed on his chest.

The Brooklyn Nets guard/forward was signing autographs ahead of the game when a man wearing his No. 10 jersey showed him the tribute. Simmons turned around and asked if someone had a camera to make sure the unique moment got captured.

"Show them your tattoo," Simmons said. The fan asked for Simmons' warmup shirt and he didn't hesitate to give it to him as a thank you for the extreme level of dedication.

It's not uncommon for people to get tattoos that represent their fandom, but Simmons has had a couple of rough years recently -- which makes this particular tattoo an interesting decision. Simmons' face was as shocked as can be, but the three-time NBA All-Star also felt grateful to see fans cheering for him.

"Crazy," Simmons said with a smile when asked about the tattoo and overall fan support. "It's a good feeling, to be playing at a decent level now and have that support from fans and people all over the world. It's a great feeling."

The Nets ended up losing the game 127-119, but Simmons had a good performance. He contributed on both ends by registering eight points on 50% shooting from the field, along with six rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

He will be back on the court on Wednesday as the Nets take on the Miami Heat for their last preseason game of the year. They will officially start their season on Oct. 25 by hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers.