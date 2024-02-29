Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Golden State 30-27, New York 35-24

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: TNT

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will head out on the road to take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The Warriors are looking to tack on another W to their six-game streak on the road.

We saw a pretty high 245-over/under line set for the Warriors' previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with a 123-112 win over Washington on Tuesday. The Warriors pushed the score to 98-75 by the end of the third, a deficit the Wizards cut but never quite recovered from.

Meanwhile, the Knicks managed to keep up with the Pelicans until halftime on Tuesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. New York found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 115-92 punch to the gut against the Pelicans. The Knicks have not had much luck with the Pelicans recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Golden State has been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 30-27 record this season. As for New York, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 35-24 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Warriors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.6 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Knicks (currently ranked fifth in rebounds per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 45.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Warriors were dealt a punishing 132-94 loss at the hands of the Knicks in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. Can the Warriors avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Golden State is a 4.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.