Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Denver
Current Records: Atlanta 4-8; Denver 7-4
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Ball Arena after having had a few days off. Denver should still be riding high after a victory, while the Hawks will be looking to get back in the win column.
On Tuesday, Atlanta lost to the Utah Jazz on the road by a decisive 110-98 margin. One thing holding Atlanta back was the mediocre play of power forward John Collins, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 44-44 at the half for Denver and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, but Denver stepped up in the second half for a 101-98 win. The Nuggets' shooting guard Will Barton looked sharp as he shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and six rebounds.
The Hawks are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Now might not be the best time to take Atlanta against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.
Atlanta suffered a grim 126-102 defeat to Denver when the two teams previously met in March. Can Atlanta avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Atlanta have won eight out of their last 12 games against Denver.
- Mar 28, 2021 - Denver 126 vs. Atlanta 102
- Feb 21, 2021 - Atlanta 123 vs. Denver 115
- Jan 06, 2020 - Denver 123 vs. Atlanta 115
- Nov 12, 2019 - Atlanta 125 vs. Denver 121
- Dec 08, 2018 - Atlanta 106 vs. Denver 98
- Nov 15, 2018 - Denver 138 vs. Atlanta 93
- Jan 10, 2018 - Atlanta 110 vs. Denver 97
- Oct 27, 2017 - Denver 105 vs. Atlanta 100
- Feb 08, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Denver 106
- Dec 23, 2016 - Atlanta 109 vs. Denver 108
- Mar 17, 2016 - Atlanta 116 vs. Denver 98
- Jan 25, 2016 - Atlanta 119 vs. Denver 105
Injury Report for Denver
- Vlatko Cancar: Out (Hip)
- Michael Porter Jr.: Out (Back)
- Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)
Injury Report for Atlanta
- Onyeka Okongwu: Out (Shoulder)