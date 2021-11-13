Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Denver

Current Records: Atlanta 4-8; Denver 7-4

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Ball Arena after having had a few days off. Denver should still be riding high after a victory, while the Hawks will be looking to get back in the win column.

On Tuesday, Atlanta lost to the Utah Jazz on the road by a decisive 110-98 margin. One thing holding Atlanta back was the mediocre play of power forward John Collins, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 44-44 at the half for Denver and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, but Denver stepped up in the second half for a 101-98 win. The Nuggets' shooting guard Will Barton looked sharp as he shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and six rebounds.

The Hawks are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Now might not be the best time to take Atlanta against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

Atlanta suffered a grim 126-102 defeat to Denver when the two teams previously met in March. Can Atlanta avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Atlanta have won eight out of their last 12 games against Denver.

Mar 28, 2021 - Denver 126 vs. Atlanta 102

Feb 21, 2021 - Atlanta 123 vs. Denver 115

Jan 06, 2020 - Denver 123 vs. Atlanta 115

Nov 12, 2019 - Atlanta 125 vs. Denver 121

Dec 08, 2018 - Atlanta 106 vs. Denver 98

Nov 15, 2018 - Denver 138 vs. Atlanta 93

Jan 10, 2018 - Atlanta 110 vs. Denver 97

Oct 27, 2017 - Denver 105 vs. Atlanta 100

Feb 08, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Denver 106

Dec 23, 2016 - Atlanta 109 vs. Denver 108

Mar 17, 2016 - Atlanta 116 vs. Denver 98

Jan 25, 2016 - Atlanta 119 vs. Denver 105

Injury Report for Denver

Vlatko Cancar: Out (Hip)

Michael Porter Jr.: Out (Back)

Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Atlanta