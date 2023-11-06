Who's Playing
Dallas Mavericks @ Orlando Magic
Current Records: Dallas 5-1, Orlando 4-2
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.00
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks will head out on the road to face off against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Amway Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Sunday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Dallas beat Charlotte 124-118.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Magic proved on Saturday. They took down Los Angeles 120-101. The Magic pushed the score to 101-80 by the end of the third, a deficit the Lakers cut but never quite recovered from.
Among those leading the charge was Paolo Banchero, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 10 assists.
Dallas' win was their third straight at home, bumping their overall record up to 5-1. As for Orlando, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 4-2.
The Mavericks are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.
The Mavericks came up short against the Magic in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 94-87. Can the Mavericks avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Orlando is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 224.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.
- Nov 09, 2022 - Orlando 94 vs. Dallas 87
- Oct 30, 2022 - Dallas 114 vs. Orlando 105
- Jan 30, 2022 - Orlando 110 vs. Dallas 108
- Jan 15, 2022 - Dallas 108 vs. Orlando 92
- Mar 01, 2021 - Dallas 130 vs. Orlando 124
- Jan 09, 2021 - Dallas 112 vs. Orlando 98
- Feb 21, 2020 - Dallas 122 vs. Orlando 106
- Nov 06, 2019 - Dallas 107 vs. Orlando 106
- Mar 08, 2019 - Orlando 111 vs. Dallas 106
- Dec 10, 2018 - Dallas 101 vs. Orlando 76