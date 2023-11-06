Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Dallas 5-1, Orlando 4-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will head out on the road to face off against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Amway Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Sunday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Dallas beat Charlotte 124-118.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Magic proved on Saturday. They took down Los Angeles 120-101. The Magic pushed the score to 101-80 by the end of the third, a deficit the Lakers cut but never quite recovered from.

Among those leading the charge was Paolo Banchero, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 10 assists.

Dallas' win was their third straight at home, bumping their overall record up to 5-1. As for Orlando, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 4-2.

The Mavericks are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

The Mavericks came up short against the Magic in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 94-87. Can the Mavericks avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 224.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.