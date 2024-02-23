3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Kings and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 93-87, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Kings keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 32-23 in no time. On the other hand, the Spurs will have to make due with an 11-45 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: San Antonio 11-44, Sacramento 31-23

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $49.49

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Kings are heading back home. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Kings will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Sacramento beat the Nuggets 102-98. The Kings were down 62-46 with 8:50 left in the third quarter but they still came back for the handy four-point win.

De'Aaron Fox was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 30 points along with eight assists and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Spurs and the Mavericks couldn't quite live up to the 243-over/under that the experts had forecasted. San Antonio found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 116-93 punch to the gut against the Mavericks last Wednesday. The Spurs got off to an early lead (up 15 with 5:01 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Victor Wembanyama put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 26 points and nine rebounds.

Sacramento's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 31-23. As for San Antonio, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-44 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Kings just can't miss this season, having made 48.2% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Spurs, though, as they've only made 46% of their shots this season. Given the Kings' sizable advantage in that area, the Spurs will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Kings were able to grind out a solid win over the Spurs when the teams last played back in November of 2023, winning 129-120. Will the Kings repeat their success, or do the Spurs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 9-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Kings slightly, as the game opened with the Kings as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 240.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.