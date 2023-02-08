LeBron James surpassed the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday night. It was an emotional scene as James etched his name atop the record books, and his wife Savannah made sure he took time to appreciate the moment.

During a postgame celebration for James, Savannah took the microphone and toasted her husband's historic achievement. She applauded his relentless work ethic and urged him to soak in every second of this milestone.

"You are the hardest-working man I know," Savannah James said. "I have witnessed, day in and day out, your dedication and sacrifice and respect of the game every single day. I want you to take this moment and stay present in it. You deserve this. You worked for it. I mean, you did that s--t."

After James broke Abdul-Jabbar's record, the celebration became a family affair. Savannah and their children came on the court to enjoy the moment together as media swarmed around James.

James now sits atop the NBA all-time scoring list with 38,890 career points -- and counting. That record is a rather large bullet point in the case for James being the greatest basketball player ever. In a postgame interview with TNT, and with some prodding from Shaquille O'Neal, James said he would choose himself over anyone else in the debate for greatest of all-time.

"Listen big fella, me personally, I'm going to take myself against anybody that's ever played this game," James said. "But everyone's going to have their favorite. But I know what I've brought to the table ... and what I can do out on this floor. I always feel like I'm the best to ever play this game, but there are so many other great ones, and I'm happy to just be a part of their journey."