Through 2 Quarters

The Phoenix Suns were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They are way out in front at halftime with a 67-53 lead over the Orlando Magic.

Center Deandre Ayton (14 points) has been the top scorer for Phoenix. Orlando has been led by shooting guard Jalen Suggs, who so far has 16 points and four assists in addition to three boards.

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Phoenix

Current Records: Orlando 13-44; Phoenix 45-10

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns and the Orlando Magic are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (6-6), but not for long. Phoenix has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Magic at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at Footprint Center. Phoenix is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Phoenix took their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Thursday by a conclusive 131-107 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Phoenix had established a 97-77 advantage. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Chris Paul, who dropped a double-double on 19 dimes and 17 points along with seven boards, and center Deandre Ayton, who had 27 points in addition to seven rebounds. That's the third consecutive contest in which Paul has had at least 11 assists.

Meanwhile, Orlando lost to the Utah Jazz on the road by a decisive 114-99 margin. The top scorer for the Magic was power forward Wendell Carter Jr. (22 points).

The Suns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 16.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Phoenix's victory brought them up to 45-10 while Orlando's defeat pulled them down to 13-44. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Phoenix enters the contest with a 48% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Magic have only been able to knock down 43.30% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if Phoenix's 4.70% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.91

Odds

The Suns are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Phoenix and Orlando both have six wins in their last 12 games.

Mar 24, 2021 - Orlando 112 vs. Phoenix 111

Feb 14, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Orlando 90

Jan 10, 2020 - Phoenix 98 vs. Orlando 94

Dec 04, 2019 - Orlando 128 vs. Phoenix 114

Dec 26, 2018 - Phoenix 122 vs. Orlando 120

Nov 30, 2018 - Orlando 99 vs. Phoenix 85

Mar 24, 2018 - Orlando 105 vs. Phoenix 99

Nov 10, 2017 - Orlando 128 vs. Phoenix 112

Mar 17, 2017 - Orlando 109 vs. Phoenix 103

Nov 23, 2016 - Phoenix 92 vs. Orlando 87

Mar 04, 2016 - Phoenix 102 vs. Orlando 84

Dec 09, 2015 - Phoenix 107 vs. Orlando 104

Injury Report for Phoenix

Abdel Nader: Out (Knee)

Cameron Payne: Out (Wrist)

Landry Shamet: Out (Ankle)

Dario Saric: Out (Knee)

Frank Kaminsky: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Orlando