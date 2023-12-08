Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Los Angeles 10-10, Utah 7-14

What to Know

The Clippers have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Utah Jazz at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Delta Center. The Jazz took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Clippers, who come in off a win.

Even though the Clippers have not done well against the Nuggets recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. Los Angeles came out on top against Denver by a score of 111-102. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 1:43 mark of the first quarter, when they were facing a 34-19 deficit.

James Harden was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, the Jazz gave up the first points and the most points on Wednesday. They took a serious blow against Dallas, falling 147-97. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Jazz in their matchups with the Mavericks: they've now lost three in a row.

Los Angeles' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-10. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 121.3 points per game. As for Utah, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-14 record this season.

Looking ahead, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Los Angeles is playing on the road, but their 3-7 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Clippers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.7 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Jazz , though, as they've been averaging 17 per game. Given the Clippers' sizeable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 224 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.