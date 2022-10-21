Who's Playing
Denver @ Golden State
Current Records: Denver 0-1; Golden State 1-0
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors will take on the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Golden State will be strutting in after a victory while Denver will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Warriors strolled past the Los Angeles Lakers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 123-109. Among those leading the charge for the Dubs was Stephen Curry, who had 33 points and seven assists along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored the Nuggets on Wednesday, but luck did not. Their bruising 123-102 loss to the Utah Jazz might stick with them for a while. Denver was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 75-53. Denver's loss came about despite a quality game from Nikola Jokic, who had 27 points and six assists.
Golden State came out on top in a nail-biter against Denver when the two teams previously met in April, sneaking past 102-98. Will the Warriors repeat their success, or do the Nuggets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $92.00
Odds
The Warriors are a solid 6-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Golden State have won 18 out of their last 29 games against Denver.
- Apr 27, 2022 - Golden State 102 vs. Denver 98
- Apr 24, 2022 - Denver 126 vs. Golden State 121
- Apr 21, 2022 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 113
- Apr 18, 2022 - Golden State 126 vs. Denver 106
- Apr 16, 2022 - Golden State 123 vs. Denver 107
- Mar 10, 2022 - Golden State 113 vs. Denver 102
- Mar 07, 2022 - Denver 131 vs. Golden State 124
- Feb 16, 2022 - Denver 117 vs. Golden State 116
- Dec 28, 2021 - Denver 89 vs. Golden State 86
- Apr 23, 2021 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 97
- Apr 12, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 107
- Jan 14, 2021 - Denver 114 vs. Golden State 104
- Mar 03, 2020 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 100
- Jan 16, 2020 - Denver 134 vs. Golden State 131
- Apr 02, 2019 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 102
- Mar 08, 2019 - Golden State 122 vs. Denver 105
- Jan 15, 2019 - Golden State 142 vs. Denver 111
- Oct 21, 2018 - Denver 100 vs. Golden State 98
- Feb 03, 2018 - Denver 115 vs. Golden State 108
- Jan 08, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Denver 114
- Dec 23, 2017 - Denver 96 vs. Golden State 81
- Nov 04, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 108
- Feb 13, 2017 - Denver 132 vs. Golden State 110
- Jan 02, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 119
- Nov 10, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Denver 101
- Jan 13, 2016 - Denver 112 vs. Golden State 110
- Jan 02, 2016 - Golden State 111 vs. Denver 108
- Nov 22, 2015 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 105
- Nov 06, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Denver 104