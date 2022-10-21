Who's Playing

Denver @ Golden State

Current Records: Denver 0-1; Golden State 1-0

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Golden State will be strutting in after a victory while Denver will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Warriors strolled past the Los Angeles Lakers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 123-109. Among those leading the charge for the Dubs was Stephen Curry, who had 33 points and seven assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored the Nuggets on Wednesday, but luck did not. Their bruising 123-102 loss to the Utah Jazz might stick with them for a while. Denver was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 75-53. Denver's loss came about despite a quality game from Nikola Jokic, who had 27 points and six assists.

Golden State came out on top in a nail-biter against Denver when the two teams previously met in April, sneaking past 102-98. Will the Warriors repeat their success, or do the Nuggets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $92.00

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 6-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won 18 out of their last 29 games against Denver.