Zion Williamson spoke to reporters Tuesday afternoon about the latest in his hamstring injury rehab, and there appears to be some good news about a possible return for the All-Star forward. When asked if there was a possibility that he could return in the postseason, the Pelicans franchise star said there's a "realistic" chance.

"That is definitely realistic," Williamson said. "That is absolutely realistic. But like I said, I got to pass the tests and get back to baseline, and hopefully I'll be out there."

The Pelicans are currently facing the top-seeded Thunder in the first round and the series could run through Sunday, May 5.

Williamson sustained a hamstring strain in New Orleans' first Play-In Tournament game against the Lakers on April 16. It was an unfortunate moment for Williamson and the Pelicans, as he was putting together a standout performance, racking up 40 points in what eventually ended up being a loss for New Orleans.

The injury happened with just under three-and-a-half minutes left in the fourth quarter with the Pelicans down by two points. Williamson drove into the paint and elevated for a floater -- which gave him 40 points on the night -- giving the Pelicans a two-point lead. However, shortly after the made basket, he grimaced and motioned to be taken out of the game. He walked back to the locker room and didn't return to the game.

Here's how the injury occurred.

While it was a tough blow for Williamson, he said on Tuesday that he's just focused on getting back on the court.

"Super demoralizing at first, can't lie," Williamson said. "The season had been going so well, so for that to happen, it definitely was demoralizing. But I took a day or two to get past that, and now I'm back on what I've been saying all year, stacking my days and getting back on the court."

The No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft also said that this strain isn't as bad as the one he suffered last season which limited him to just 29 games a season ago.

"That was definitely one of those kind of bittersweet moments," Williamson said. "At least it's not like [last year]. So just build off of that."

If Williamson is able to return in the playoffs, that would be a huge boost for a Pelicans team that almost stole Game 1 against OKC. We'll have to wait and see if Williamson is able to get back on the court. Because if he does, this could be a completely different series, and the Pelicans could very well put some pressure on the Thunder with Zion in the lineup.