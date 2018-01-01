2018 NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The Ravens were dealt a bad hand all year in terms of injuries, starting with the rash of players that got hurt before the season even started, but John Harbaugh was able to hold the team together and keep the Ravens in playoff contention all year. Along the way, the team found potential franchise cornerstones in running back Alex Collins and 2017 first-rounder Marlon Humphrey. What's left to accomplish in the 2018 offseason? Let's dive in.

2018 draft picks

Round 1: Baltimore

Round 2: Baltimore

Round 3: Baltimore

Round 4: Baltimore

Round 5: Baltimore

Round 6: Baltimore

Round 7: Baltimore*

The Ravens will have all or most of their picks heading into the offseason, though they did send their seventh-rounder to Arizona in a conditional trade for offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom. The former Cardinal played just 32 snaps for Baltimore, all in Week 2.

Biggest offseason needs

Wide receiver

Right tackle

Interior offensive linemen

Outside linebacker

Receiver has largely been a bust for the Ravens, with Jeremy Maclin serving as a low-end No. 1 and Breshad Perriman never living up to his first-round billing. With Mike Wallace a free agent and $5 million in cap savings available by cutting Maclin, the Ravens could completely remake the position this offseason. On the line, Ronnie Stanley and Marshal Yanda are locked in but the team could go in any number of directions for the other three spots.

On defense, the team has to prepare for the eventual departure of Terrell Suggs, and Matt Judon could be upgraded at the other spot, though he's a fine player in pass coverage and should serve well in a rotational role. Tyus Bowser and Tim Williams could develop into the answers at outside linebacker, but adding at least one more young player to the mix wouldn't hurt.

Prospects to watch

James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

With a size and speed combination reminiscent of former Ravens star Torrey Smith, expect Baltimore to seriously consider Washington. He's proven to be capable of being a possession wideout but was found often for the huge play down the field during his college career.

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

McGlinchey will still probably go in the first round, but the latter stages of his final season at Notre Dame showcased his lack of foot quickness while facing speed rushers. He's a stud run-blocker who wins with under-control movement to the second level and power at the point of attack.

Billy Price, C/G, Ohio State

One of the most experienced offensive linemen to enter the NFL in a while, Price can play center or guard in the pros, and he's nasty blocking style would fit perfectly with the Ravens in the ultra-physical AFC North.

Duke Ejiofor, DE/OLB, Wake Forest

A long and relatively powerful outside rusher with decent mobility, Ejifor can stand up on the outside at the linebacker spot or move inside in obvious passing situations. While he's not the prototypical 3-4 outside linebacker due to his size and lack of coverage experience, he can be a fun chess piece for Baltimore who could be a stout run-stopping presence as well as productive pass-rusher right away.