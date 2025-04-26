The 2025 NFL Draft has reached the seventh and final round on Saturday. This year's draft did not lack drama (Shedeur Sanders' drop to fifth round), excitement or surprises. The final round of the draft allows teams to fill out some final roster spots, find special teams gems, and possibly find that diamond in the rough.
Want to know what I thought of every pick made in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft? You can read below as I graded all the Round 7 picks from Saturday.
The fortunes of teams can change thanks to the draft and so can the betting market and Super Bowl odds. What happens during the NFL Draft can contribute to that.
Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7