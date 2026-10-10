The Jacksonville Jaguars are returning to London, their second home, to host the Philadelphia Eagles in the first game of Sunday's NFL slate.

Jacksonville (3-1) just registered statement wins over the Patriots and Bengals. The steady play of quarterback Trevor Lawrence leads the way, supplemented by a defense that has allowed the second-fewest points in the NFL so far.

Philadelphia (2-2) experienced a tumultuous week that included a second-straight loss, the sudden retirement of perennial Pro Bowl lineman Lane Johnson and the trade of fellow Pro Bowl lineman Cam Jurgens. The trade of Jurgens raised questions about the Eagles' motives during the season's final 13 games.

Where to watch Jaguars vs. Eagles live

When: Sunday, Oct. 11 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 11 | 9:30 a.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England TV: NFL Network | Stream: fubo

NFL Network | fubo Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Jaguars -7.5, O/U 41.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jaguars vs. Eagles: What to know

Eagles must reshape offensive line

Philadelphia's offensive line will look vastly different. Rookie Markel Bell will replace Johnson at right tackle, and Drew Kendall -- if healthy -- will replace Jurgens at center.

A third-round pick in April's draft, Bell made his first career start during last week's loss to the Rams. Given the circumstances, Bell's overall performance was solid. He allowed six pressures and an 18.8% pressure rate per drop-back. He was better in run blocking while helping the Eagles run for 104 yards despite Saquon Barkley missing most of the game with an injury.

Kendall, a 2025 fifth-round pick, has logged four career starts, including three this season. Kendell's play was one of the reasons why the Eagles felt comfortable trading Jurgens.

Wounded Eagles

Philadelphia has a whopping 12 players on this week's injury report. Among them were Kendall (knee), Barkley (hamstring), and wideouts DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Marquise Brown (ankle) and Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring).

These injuries (among others) surely contributed to the Eagles being a sizable underdog in London.

Ships passing in the night?

The two teams are in entirely different situations entering Sunday's game. The Eagles have lost two straight and appear to be in jeopardy of waiving the white flag on the season. Philadelphia's struggles have been on both sides of the ball. They're 26th in the NFL in scoring, and their defense is a mediocre 17th in points allowed.

One of the biggest issues so far has been Jalen Hurts' struggles, which can be attributed in part to instability on the offensive line, injuries to Barkley, a new offensive coordinator for a second straight year, and AJ Brown's absence after he was traded to New England. Makai Lemon, a rookie first-round pick, has caught just 10 passes for 65 yards.

Jacksonville shook off a Week 3 loss in Denver with a blowout win over the Patriots and a five-point win in Cincinnati. The Jaguars have been money so far on third down and in the red zone. Their offense is third in both third-down and red-zone efficiency. The defense is ranked fifth on third down and second in the red zone. Linebacker Foyesade Oluokun has been a force this season with 24 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Prediction

It's hard to fathom the Eagles falling to 2-3 given the talent on their roster. It's even harder, however, to envision them beating the Jaguars unless Jacksonville beats itself with turnovers and other poor play.

Rest assured that Eagles veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will try to make life difficult for Lawrence by taking away the running game and bottling up his receivers. If Lawrence can handle the pressure, the Jaguars should fly back to the States with a 4-1 record.

Score: Jaguars 16, Eagles 13