2025 NFL Draft live updates: Pick order, time, trade rumors, first round projections, final mock drafts

Round 1, Pick 12: Cowboys are on the clock
One of the Cowboys' biggest needs is at receiver and if the board falls the way we have it falling, they would be in the ideal situation here: The top two receivers in the draft not named Travis Hunter would still be on the board and the Cowboys could take the one they like better.
Six of our seven draft writers have the Cowboys taking Tetairoa McMillan or Matthew Golden. The only writer who doesn't have the Cowboys taking a receiver is Mike Renner, who has them trading up to fifth overall to get ASHTON JEANTY (You can see Renner's full mock here).
Prediction: Cowboys select Tetairoa McMillan or Matthew Golden with the 12th overall pick