2025 NFL Draft live updates: Pick order, time, trade rumors, first round projections, final mock drafts

The 2025 NFL Draft will be kicking off in just a few hours and to get your ready for the action, we're going to cover everything you need to know from the start time to the order of picks to the latest trade speculation and we'll even be making some predictions about how the first round is going to turn out.

When you get this close to the draft, it's hard to figure out what information is real and what's not. Basically, everything is a smokescreen. Even the smokescreens are smokescreens, but we'll be here to help you figure out what's real.

If you're wondering how to watch the draft tonight, let's go ahead and answer that one now: It kicks off at 8 p.m. ET and it will be televised by ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. If you want to know the full order of picks for all seven rounds, we've got that in our draft tracker here.

Alright, now that we've got the important stuff out of the way, let's get to the rumors and speculation.