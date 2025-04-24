Skip to Main Content

2025 NFL Draft live updates: Pick order, time, trade rumors, first round projections, final mock drafts

All the latest news leading up to Round 1 of the NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft will be kicking off in just a few hours and to get your ready for the action, we're going to cover everything you need to know from the start time to the order of picks to the latest trade speculation and we'll even be making some predictions about how the first round is going to turn out. 

When you get this close to the draft, it's hard to figure out what information is real and what's not. Basically, everything is a smokescreen. Even the smokescreens are smokescreens, but we'll be here to help you figure out what's real. 

If you're wondering how to watch the draft tonight, let's go ahead and answer that one now: It kicks off at 8 p.m. ET and it will be televised by ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. If you want to know the full order of picks for all seven rounds, we've got that in our draft tracker here

Alright, now that we've got the important stuff out of the way, let's get to the rumors and speculation. 

Round 1, Pick 12: Cowboys are on the clock

One of the Cowboys' biggest needs is at receiver and if the board falls the way we have it falling, they would be in the ideal situation here: The top two receivers in the draft not named Travis Hunter would still be on the board and the Cowboys could take the one they like better. 

Six of our seven draft writers have the Cowboys taking Tetairoa McMillan or Matthew Golden. The only writer who doesn't have the Cowboys taking a receiver is Mike Renner, who has them trading up to fifth overall to get ASHTON JEANTY (You can see Renner's full mock here). 

Prediction: Cowboys select Tetairoa McMillan or Matthew Golden with the 12th overall pick

John Breech
April 24, 2025, 4:54 PM
Apr. 24, 2025, 12:54 pm EDT
 
Round 1, Pick 11: 49ers will be a team to watch

The 49ers feel like the first true wild card of the draft. They have plenty of needs, like defensive line, pass-rusher or offensive line, but it also wouldn't be surprising to see them trade back in the first round. If the 49ers go with a defensive player here, they'd be able to get the top defensive lineman or one of the top pass-rushers. One 49ers beat writer has the team taking Shemar Stewart with the 11th pick and that would make a lot of sense. 

Prediction: 49ers select Shemar Stewart or Walter Nolen at 11th overall

Note: If Mason graham somehow falls to the 49ers, they'll likely think long and hard about taking him. 

John Breech
April 24, 2025, 4:43 PM
Apr. 24, 2025, 12:43 pm EDT
 
Round 1, Pick 10: Bears seems serious about making a trade

If there's one team that's not trying to hide the fact that they're trying to make a trade, it's the Bears. According to multiple reports, the Bears are trying to move up and it appears they're going after Ashton Jeanty. The rumors are so strong that the Bears are now the ODDS on favorite to land Jeanty. 

If the Bears can't make a trade, they also have several other needs, including offensive line, defensive line and tight end, so it they stick at 10, they'll likely fill one of those. In his final 2025 mock draft for CBS Sports, Mike Renner has the Bears taking Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. 

Prediction: Bears select Tyler Warren with the 10th overall pick or trade up 

John Breech
April 24, 2025, 4:33 PM
Apr. 24, 2025, 12:33 pm EDT
 
Round 1, Pick 9: Will the Saints take a quarterback? 

This is where the draft should start to get fun. With Derek Carr injured, the Saints need a quarterback and according to our Aditi Kinkhabwala, they will be eying one in the first round. 

According to her sources, Jaxson Dart is NOT going to fall below the ninth overall spot and the Saints are looking like his landing spot. 

Two weeks ago, Dart was widely viewed as a fringe first-rounder, and now, it's looking like he could be the second QB taken in the draft. If the Saints feel like ninth overall is too early to take Dart, they could look to trade down and then take Dart a few picks later. 

Prediction: Saints select Jaxson Dart with the ninth overall pick or trade down 

John Breech
April 24, 2025, 4:23 PM
Apr. 24, 2025, 12:23 pm EDT
 
Round 1, Pick 8: Panthers need some pass-rushing help

Panthers GM Dan Morgan has made it clear that his team is willing to trade down for the right offer. However, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones noted today that the Panthers don't want to trade down too far, so if they do make a deal, they'd likely stay in the top 15. 

If the Panthers stay at eight, drafting a pass-rusher will almost certainly be their move. Of our seven mock drafts that have come out on CBS Sports over the past 24 hours, seven of our writers have Carolina taking Jalon Walker. 

Prediction: Panthers select Jalon Walker at eighth overall.

John Breech
April 24, 2025, 4:11 PM
Apr. 24, 2025, 12:11 pm EDT
 
Round 1, Pick 7: Jets new regime is on the clock

It's not easy to predict what the Jets are going to do and that's because they have needs all over the field from offensive line to defensive line to tight end to safety. The Jets have been widely connected to Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, but ESPN noted that Jahdae Barron could be a sleeper pick here. If the Jets go with a tackle, they'll likely get have at least one of two out of Armand Membou and Kelvin Banks Jr. available when they make their pick. Pete Prisco has the Jets taking Membou in his final mock draft, which you can check out here

Defensively, it wouldn't be crazy to see them grab Mason Graham. With a defensive-minded head coach in Aaron Glenn, it won't be surprising if the Jets go with a defensive player, but offensive line help feels like the biggest need and we'll say new GM Darren Mougey fills that need here. 

Prediction: Jets select Armand Membou or Kelvin Banks at seventh overall.

John Breech
April 24, 2025, 4:00 PM
Apr. 24, 2025, 12:00 pm EDT
 
Round 1, Pick 6: What will the Raiders do? 

Over the past few weeks, there had been a lot of speculation that the Raiders were interested in Ashton Jeanty or they might even take Shedeur Sanders, but with the draft just hours away, the feeling around the league is that Las Vegas will probably take an offensive linemen. In his final mock draft for NFL Media, Daniel Jeremiah has the Raiders taking Kelvin Banks Jr. out of Texas. 

This will be Pete Carroll's first draft with the Raiders, so it will certainly be interesting to see what Vegas does at sixth overall. 

Prediction: Raiders select Armand Membou or Kelvin Banks at sixth overall. 

John Breech
April 24, 2025, 3:49 PM
Apr. 24, 2025, 11:49 am EDT
 
Round 1, Pick 5: Jaguars could make first big trade of the draft

If you're wondering when the NFL Draft might start to get crazy, that will likely happen when the Jags go on the clock at fifth overall. NFL Media has reported that the Jags are going to be "bold" in the draft. They could try to trade up to the second overall pick, but they could also try to trade down. 

In his latest mock draft, CBS Sports NFL Draft Editor Kyle Stackpole has the Bears trading up to the fifth overall pick to grab Ashton Jeanty (You can see his full mock here). If the Jaguars do make a trade, the Bears seem like the most likely partner. 

A trade with Chicago would push the Jags down to the 10th pick, but they'd likely also acquire the 39th overall pick from Chicago, which could make the deal enticing. 

Prediction: Jaguars select Ashton Jeanty at fifth overall or make a trade 

John Breech
April 24, 2025, 3:32 PM
Apr. 24, 2025, 11:32 am EDT
 
Round 1, Pick 4: Patriots have options 

The Patriots need to do two things in this draft: Get some protection for Drake Maye while also adding a few weapons for their QB. If the Patriots want to add an offensive weapon, they could take Ashton Jeanty here, but the more likely scenario is that they grab LSU tackle Will Campbell, which is the move they make in Pete Prisco's final mock draft from today (You can read it here). 

The Patriots could also trade the pick, but right now, that seems unlikely. 

Prediction: Patriots select Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick. 

John Breech
April 24, 2025, 3:21 PM
Apr. 24, 2025, 11:21 am EDT
 
Round 1, Pick 3: Will the Giants make a trade?

Like the Browns, the Giants have also been getting calls about possibly trading away the third overall pick. Unless the Giants get blown away by an offer, it seems like they'll be staying put. 

Also, it's worth noting that Abdul Carter was actually asked this week where he thought he might end up and he seems to think he'll be landing in the Big Apple. 

Prediction: Giants select Abdul Carter with the third overall pick

The Giants could also land a quarterback in the first round if they make a trade, and right now, that's certainly possible. The son of general manager Joe Schoen shared some Jaxson Dart highlights on social media last night, and I'm not sure if it means anything, but this is the draft and so anything is possible. Also, ESPN is reporting that Brian Daboll prefers Dart over the other QB options, so if Dart falls to the back end of the first round, don't be surprised if the Giants try to make a move for him. 

John Breech
April 24, 2025, 3:09 PM
Apr. 24, 2025, 11:09 am EDT
 
Round 1, Pick 2: Will the Browns make a trade? 

The Browns have been getting phone calls from teams that want to trade up to the second spot, but for now, it appears that they're going to stay put and take Travis Hunter. 

Prediction: Browns select Travis Hunter. 

One juicy possibility for the Browns is that they take Hunter with the second pick and then trade back into the back of the first round to grab Shedeur Sanders. 

John Breech
April 24, 2025, 2:56 PM
Apr. 24, 2025, 10:56 am EDT
 
Round 1, Pick 1: Titans expected to take Cam Ward

We're going to through every pick over the next few hours and take a look at what's expected to happen. With the Titans, it's pretty simple: It's pretty much a lock at this point that they're going to take Cam Ward. 

The only question left to answer with Ward is: What number will he wear in Tennessee? 

Ward wore No. 1 at Miami, but that number is currently retired for Warren Moon. The Pro Football Hall of Famer said he's undecided on whether he'll let Ward wear his number (You can read his full comments here). 

John Breech
April 24, 2025, 2:49 PM
Apr. 24, 2025, 10:49 am EDT
 
Ravens and 49ers have the most picks in the draft

There are nine teams that have at least 10 picks in the draft this year. The Ravens and 49ers each have 11 picks, which is tied for the most in the draft. Right behind them, the Dolphins, Browns, Jaguars, Chargers, Bills, Cowboys and Seahawks all have 10 picks. 

John Breech
April 24, 2025, 2:42 PM
Apr. 24, 2025, 10:42 am EDT
 
Jaxson Dart in the top 10?!

We've got a juicy rumor right off the bat and it comes from our own Aditi Kinkhabwala. According to her sources, Jaxson Dart is NOT going to fall below the the ninth spot. Two weeks ago, Dart was widely viewed as a fringe first-rounder, and now, it's looking like he could be the second QB taken in the draft. 

John Breech
April 24, 2025, 2:36 PM
Apr. 24, 2025, 10:36 am EDT
 
Ryan Wilson's final mock draft 

Ryan Wilson has done so many mock drafts this offseason that I've completely lost count of how many he's done. And today, he turned in his final one of 2025. 

Let's check out the top 15 picks in Wilson's final mock: 

1. Titans: QB Cam Ward (Miami)
2. Browns: CB/WR Travis Hunter (Colorado) 
3. Giants: EDGE Abdul Carter (Penn State) 
4. Patriots: OT Will Campbell (LSU)
5. Jaguars: WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)
6. Raiders: OL Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas)
7. Jets: TE Tyler Warren (Penn State)
8. Panthers: EDGE Jalon Walker (Georgia)
9. Saints: EDGE Mykel Williams (Georgia)
10. Bears: RB Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)
11. 49ers: DL Mason Graham (Michigan) 
12. Cowboys: WR Matthew Golden (Texas)
13. Dolphins: DL Walter Nolen (Ole Miss)
14. Colts: TE Colston Loveland (Michigan) 
15. Falcons: EDGE Mike Green (Marshall)

We've got the full mock here

John Breech
April 24, 2025, 2:28 PM
Apr. 24, 2025, 10:28 am EDT
