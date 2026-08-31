The first round of the 2027 draft class is shaping up to be one of the most blue-chip laden drafts in recent memory. There are elite prospects at pretty much every high-value position in a way we haven't come close to seeing since 2021. The only question is: Will the quarterback group have more than one crown jewel atop the class, or will NIL convince potential top-10 picks to return to school? Either way, it's a great draft to be the New York Jets, who have a franchise-defining three first-round picks already.

Note: The draft order was determined using the reverse Super Bowl odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jets have three first-round picks: their own, the Cowboys' from the Quinnen Williams trade and the Colts' from the Sauce Gardner trade. The Cowboys have the Packers' selection from the Micah Parsons trade.

1. Miami Dolphins: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

I wrote at the end of last year how the Manning down the stretch in 2025 was the one many expected. If he's that guy for a full season, then this is a no-brainer. If the Dolphins are drafting No. 1 overall, it likely means the Malik Willis experiment didn't pay off dividends. Manning would be stepping into a very rough situation, but at least it's one that's already gone through fire sale. The Dolphins are top three in cap space the next two offseasons to build around their young quarterback.

2. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

While the Cardinals will likely be in the quarterback market, Smith is a ceiling-raiser for whoever is playing quarterback in Arizona. While Cardinals fans may have been duped before, this time is legit. Smith has dominated college football from day one with over 2,500 yards in two seasons. He has the tools to be an all-time great and turn average quarterbacks into high-end passing attacks.

3. Cleveland Browns: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

I don't need to outline why the Browns are in the quarterback market. Moore has some small things to improve upon, but he's already arguably the most accurate quarterback in the country with an effortless ability to spin it.

4. Las Vegas Raiders: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

The Raiders could obviously use a weapon for Fernando Mendoza, but you can't pass on Moore at this point. Like Jeremiah Smith, Moore has been in the running for best player at his position in college football since the day he stepped foot on campus at Notre Dame. There's everything there to be an island corner in the NFL, and he's already done just that in college.

5. New York Jets: Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

Back-to-back top five edges don't concern me for a handful of reasons. For one, you don't find many elite pass-rushers outside of high draft capital. Two, pressure with four will always be the Holy Grail. Three, Stewart is a more prototypical edge-setter in the run game than what's on the Jets roster. Four, the Jets have two more first-rounders to address needs. Finally, Stewart is the freakiest edge athlete since Myles Garrett. That's a good spot to be in to set the Jets up for long-term success.

6. Tennessee Titans: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Goosby may be dealing with a minor knee injury currently, but I don't see that dissuading teams from a top-10 pick unless it turns into a major one. Goosby is the prototype physically, and he really started to figure it out in his first season as a starter. Tennessee will finally get Cam Ward's blindside locked down.

7. New Orleans Saints: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

Simmons is an elite speed rusher for a team that's missing that skill set from its edge group. It isn't a matter of if the Saints would take him here or not, but rather if he'll be here at all.

8. New York Giants: Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

Becker is the type of receiver that would pair nicely with Jaxson Dart's downfield aggressiveness. Not only can Becker separate deep, but he's also one of the best in the class at winning at the catch point. His addition would round out a superb young receiving corps with Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields.

9. Carolina Panthers, David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

The Panthers have quietly revamped their defensive line into a formidable unit from one of the worst in the NFL. Adding Stone would turn them into a legitimately feared unit. With how important play on the interior is becoming, putting Stone next to Derrick Brown and Lee Hunter would make opposing offenses one-dimensional.

10. Washington Commanders: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

That marks four top-10 picks for Texas and would make them the first team in 60 years to do so (although Ohio State was close last season). Coleman is the kind of explosive athlete the Commanders need with their top two receivers now in their early 30s.

11. New York Jets (from Cowboys): Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

Hampton would be just what the doctor ordered for the Jets ailing secondary. He's a massive corner with the athleticism of a smaller one. It would give Aaron Glenn (assuming he's still there) the ability to use Hampton to take out bigger receivers and D'Angelo Ponds to take out speedier ones.

12. Atlanta Falcons: Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

I genuinely feel bad making Seaton wait all the way to pick 12 to come off the board, but that's the kind of class it is (Micah Parsons and Rashawn Slater going outside the top 10 in 2021 comes to mind). He's an incredibly athletic tackle who can already pass protect at an NFL level.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A'Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

With Vita Vea turning 32 next year and having a contentious contract situation this offseason, finding the nose tackle of the future could be in the cards for Jason Licht. Washington is insanely explosive for a 330-pounder and would fit right in with the butt-kickers on the Bucs defensive line.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

If the Steelers roll forward with Drew Allar after this season, having a strong running game for him to lean on will be paramount. Baugh is very much a Steelers running back at nearly 230 pounds. He's built to play cold weather football.

15. Los Angeles Chargers: Will Heldt, DE, Clemson

Heldt was Clemson's best defensive lineman a year ago without much fanfare. He's an ascending player who has a complete game. While there may be other needs on this roster, Jim Harbaugh's love of the line of scrimmage and Khalil Mack's eventual retirement wins out here.

16. San Francisco 49ers: Trevor Lauck, OT, Iowa

While Kyle Shanahan isn't as explicitly outside zone based as he once was, having athletic linemen is still at a premium in his offense. Lauck showed he was just that at Iowa last year. He'd be a solid transition from Trent Williams.

17. Minnesota Vikings: Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

Minnesota is another team doubling down at the same position in back-to-back drafts. Echoles is the distinct opposite from Caleb Banks in not only his frame as a shorter 3-tech type, but also in his on-field performance as he comes NFL ready.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: Lance Heard, OT, Kentucky

Heard has been slowly making his way up toward Cincinnati in his college career anyways, starting at LSU before transferring to Tennessee and then Kentucky. He'd fit right in on a quietly physical offensive line. Orlando Brown Jr.'s dwindling play and higher cap numbers may make him expendable after this year.

19. New York Jets (from Colts): Kade Pieper, OT, Iowa

Offensive line is one of the positions the Jets have nailed in the first round as of late, and Pieper would be yet another home run pick. He's almost a clone of Tyler Linderbaum at Iowa with high-end athleticism to bring flexibility to a rushing attack.

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers): Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

Pairing Lacy with Javonte Williams would give the Cowboys backfield a David Montgomery-Jahmyr Gibbs sort of feel. Lacy has the dynamism to be a full-time back, but he's going to come into the NFL with a ton of tread on his tires, so easing him into a limited role would be a good thing.

21. Chicago Bears: Justin Scott, DT, Miami

After trading away Gervon Dexter, the Bears have one of the worst and oldest defensive tackle units in the NFL. That's a bad combo. Scott would give them a massive infusion of athleticism. He is the kind of athlete who is made to get into opposing backfields.

22. New England Patriots: Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

With Hunter Henry in his early 30s, the Pats could opt to add some dynamism back to their tight end position. Johnson has the kind of wingspan that would pair perfectly with Drake Maye's creativity in the red zone.

23. Kansas City Chiefs: Sahir West, DE, UCLA

West is a Steve Spagnuolo kind of defensive end. At nearly 280 pounds, he can be an early down edge-setter and money down interior rusher. Even though they loaded up on defensive linemen in last year's draft, R Mason Thomas doesn't profile to an early down run defender in that scheme.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

The Jaguars were forced to let Devin Lloyd walk this offseason for cap purposes and will likely do the same next spring with Foye Oluokun. That's not only a talent drain, but a leadership one as well. Brown could fill those shoes with ease.

25. Buffalo Bills: Greg Johnson, IOL, Minnesota

The Bills let David Edwards walk this past offseason and, while I think they're in good hands with Alec Anderson, he's in a contract year now. Johnson is a plug-and-play left guard who would keep this top-five offensive line chugging.

26. Detroit Lions: Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

Jones is the kind of press-corner who would thrive in defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's scheme. While Detroit's last first-round corner didn't work out too well, Jones is a distinctly different type of corner altogether at nearly 6-foot-4.

27. Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Ross, EDGE, LSU

Ross was a former five star who looked like one at Tennessee (prior to LSU) when given the opportunity. He's the kind of athlete who Howie Roseman loves to collect along his defensive line.

28. Denver Broncos: Niki Prongos, OT, Stanford

The Broncos' offensive line has been a top-five unit the past couple of seasons, but it's worth wondering how long that will last with Garett Boles turning 35 next year and Mike McGlinchey turning 32. Prongos is a high-upside tackle prospect who could benefit from a year backing up

both before taking the reins.

29. Houston Texans: Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

We'll see if Hardy plays this season after being shot at a concert this offseason. Based on his sophomore tape, though, Hardy looked like a shoo-in for round one. The Texans have steadily built one of the better run-blocking offensive lines in the league. Now, they just need the bell cow behind it.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Yhonzae Pierre, DE, Alabama

Pierre is the kind of rangy edge athlete who the Ravens have made a killing on drafting and developing in the Ozzie Newsome-Eric DeCosta eras. He may not be a polished product, but he has all the tools to get there.

31. Cleveland Browns (from Rams:) Luke Reynolds, TE, Virginia Tech

Drafting more of an inline tight end would let the Browns relegate Harold Fannin Jr. to more of the movable role he's comfortable in. It would also give Todd Monken incredible flexibility in his two tight end sets as both Fannin and Reynolds can split wide and run routes like receivers.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Cayden Green, OT, Missouri

Given the injury history of the Seahawks offensive tackles, this would be a sharp insurance selection. While I think Green is better suited at guard, where he could take Anthony Bradford's job tomorrow, he could certainly kick out to tackle in a pinch, if injury struck.