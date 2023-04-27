Alabama's Bryce Young has long been the clear favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the race tightened -- at least from Las Vegas' perspective -- this week as Kentucky's Will Levis jumped from +1600 to +550 on Caesars Sportsbook as of Tuesday. The possible source of Levis' rise is as confounding as his habit to put mayonnaise in coffee: Reddit.

In a thread on reddit.com/r/sportsbook, one user claimed Levis was telling his family and friends the Carolina Panthers will select him No. 1 overall in Thursday's first round. The user didn't support their claim with any evidence, but the betting market didn't seem to need any as Levis' odds to go No. 1 shifted dramatically within hours.

When asked about the rumor on Wednesday, Levis seemed to have some fun with his response.

Young is still the resounding favorite to go No. 1 overall, with Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson also in the mix. Stroud and Richardson were +2000 and +3500, respectively, as of Tuesday.

All the speculation and hearsay surrounding Levis and the Panthers' choice at No. 1 will come to an end when the 2023 NFL Draft opens on Thursday. The first round will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and is available to watch on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.